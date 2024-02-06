E-scooter and e-bike program to return to Waterloo Region’s cities this spring

Send this page to someone via email

Those orange e-scooters and e-bikes which popped up on street corners across Waterloo Region’s cities during the warmer months last year will be back for another go in 2024.

Waterloo Region said Wednesday that the partnership between the region, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Neuron Mobility has been renewed as the familiar orange transit options are set to return to the tri-cities in April.

“I am pleased to see the e-scooters and e-bikes return for another year, providing an additional travel option for residents,” Coun. Colleen James stated. “I look forward to seeing ridership and the network continue to grow.”

The region says that last year, from April to October, 46,000 people took advantage of the option while also taking 190,000 rides and travelling over 360,000 kilometres.

It went on to estimate that the initiative prevented 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions while also injecting $8.2 million into the local economy.