Crime

Man arrested in connection with suspicious South Okanagan fires

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
File photo of the Penticton RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
File photo of the Penticton RCMP detachment. Taya Fast / Global News
A South Okanagan man with a lengthy criminal record was arrested and charged this week with a number of offences that police say relate to two suspicious fires.

RCMP said Tuesday that Gerrid Perrit, 49, has been charged with break and enter, mischief, and failing to comply with his probation order, relating to the fires sparked earlier this week.

The first fire was Saturday at St. Stephens Church. Police said first there was a break-in and then a subsequent fire within the church’s basement.

Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious
This incident, according to police, was followed by another suspicious fire on Sunday, in an exterior stairwell at Summerland Secondary School, which was quickly reported by a community member.

Police said they used video surveillance and photographs from the community to track down Perret.

He was remanded into custody on Monday. According to the provincial court records, Perret has a faced numerous charges for crimes ranging from break-ins to assaults and has spent time in jail for recent offences.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

