Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kawartha Lakes OPP arrest 2 after drugs, weapon seized during traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspected drug poisonings reach record 78 for Peterborough area in 2023'
Suspected drug poisonings reach record 78 for Peterborough area in 2023
RELATED: Peterborough Public Health is reporting another deadly year for drug poisonings. In 2023, overdoses in our region rose by 32 per cent. Robert Lothian spoke with those on the frontlines about how to change this trend in 2024 – Jan 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Lindsay, Ont., men face drug trafficking and weapons charges following a routine traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes late last week.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer on patrol on Feb. 2 conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act offence. However, the incident led police to conduct a search of the vehicle where they say they located a butterfly knife and quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other opioids and cash.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two men, ages 35 and 36 and both from Lindsay, were arrested and each charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon and three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 36-year-old was also charged with three counts possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Both accused were released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices