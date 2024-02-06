Kawartha Lakes OPP arrest 2 after drugs, weapon seized during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lindsay, Ont., men face drug trafficking and weapons charges following a routine traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes late last week.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer on patrol on Feb. 2 conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act offence. However, the incident led police to conduct a search of the vehicle where they say they located a butterfly knife and quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other opioids and cash.

Two men, ages 35 and 36 and both from Lindsay, were arrested and each charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon and three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 36-year-old was also charged with three counts possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Both accused were released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.