Wanted man in Lindsay, Ont. found with loaded firearm, drugs: police

Two men face charges after they were found in possession of a loaded firearm and drugs in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were conducting surveillance in Lindsay for a man wanted on three separate arrest warrants, all in relation to firearm offences.

The man was arrested. Police say he was in possession of a loaded handgun and a large quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Police also determined the man was in breach of a court order not to associate with another individual, a man who they say was also arrested and found in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

A 35-year-old Lindsay man and a 19-year-old man from Port Perry, Ont., were both charged with several firearms and drug-related offences.

They were held custody and are both scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 17.