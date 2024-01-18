Kawartha Lakes OPP arrest 1, seize firearm, cocaine at residence in Lindsay

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and drug-related charges following an OPP drug trafficking investigation.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 15 at a residence on Highway 35 in Lindsay.
They seized suspected cocaine, along with a firearm, ammunition and over $3,500 in cash.
Paul O’Gorman, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
