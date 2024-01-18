Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kawartha Lakes OPP arrest 1, seize firearm, cocaine at residence in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 11:18 am
One person was arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized a firearm and suspected cocaine from a residence in Lindsay, Ont., on Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
One person was arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized a firearm and suspected cocaine from a residence in Lindsay, Ont., on Jan. 15, 2024. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and drug-related charges following an OPP drug trafficking investigation.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 15  at a residence on Highway 35 in Lindsay.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They seized suspected cocaine, along with a firearm, ammunition and over $3,500 in cash.

Paul O’Gorman, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices