1 arrested after firearm seized from Cameron residence: Kawartha Lakes OPP

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces multiple firearms charges following the raid of a home in Cameron early Friday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, as part of an investigation, the OPP’s emergency response team, community street crime unit, canine unit, and tactics and rescue unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Cameron, north of Lindsay.

Investigators located and seized a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, knives, various firearm parts and a prohibited device.

A 34-year-old man from Lindsay was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm, ammunition and a prohibited device while prohibited (three separate counts), careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was held in custody for a court appearance in Lindsay later Friday.

OPP say the Kawartha Lakes Police Service assisted in their investigation.