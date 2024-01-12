Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested after firearm seized from Cameron residence: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Uptick in firearms, illicit drugs seized at Canadian borders in 2023'
Uptick in firearms, illicit drugs seized at Canadian borders in 2023
RELATED: The Canada Border Services Agency says it has seen a big uptick in the number of firearms and narcotics seized at the border this year. Germain Ma looks at how this has an impact on authorities working to keep Peterborough-area communities safe. – Dec 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces multiple firearms charges following the raid of a home in Cameron early Friday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, as part of an investigation, the OPP’s emergency response team, community street crime unit, canine unit, and tactics and rescue unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Cameron, north of Lindsay.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators located and seized a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, knives, various firearm parts and a prohibited device.

A 34-year-old man from Lindsay was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm, ammunition and a prohibited device while prohibited (three separate counts),  careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Trending Now

He was held in custody for a court appearance in Lindsay later Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the Kawartha Lakes Police Service assisted in their investigation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices