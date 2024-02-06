Menu

Canada

Catholic Church challenging Quebec MAID law in court on religious freedom grounds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa hits pause on plans to expand MAID to include mental health'
Ottawa hits pause on plans to expand MAID to include mental health
The federal government is delaying its plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a serious mental illness. Dr. Sanjeev Sockalingam of The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health discusses the concerns around the controversial issue.
The office of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Montreal has filed a legal challenge against Quebec’s end-of-life legislation, arguing it violates religious freedom.

The lawsuit says the Catholic Church should be exempted from a section of the law requiring all palliative care homes in the province to offer medical assistance in dying.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

It says the law is forcing the Catholic Church to choose between allowing a procedure it finds morally unacceptable or abandoning its palliative care centre, called St. Raphael’s.

Since 2019, St. Raphael’s has sent patients requesting MAID to provincially run facilities, but the church says it should not be forced to provide medically assisted deaths on its property.

The office of the Archbishop Christian Lépine says palliative care homes should have the same right as medical practitioners to refuse to offer services they are morally opposed to.

The Quebec palliative care association said in March that there were only four palliative care facilities in the province that didn’t offer MAID.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

