Garbage pickup for Peterborough condos, apartments remains until new option found

The City of Peterborough’s garbage collection services will continue beyond April 1 for condominium and apartments until further options are available.

During Monday’s meeting, city council decided to continue to offer the service despite initially planning to end it April 1. The decision would impact any properties with seven or more units or dwellings that are either on private roads or can’t be safely accessed by city waste collection vehicles or does not have the ability to set out waste for collection by individual unit.

The city argues that communal drop-off locations for garbage in apartments does not allow for regulation and enforcement of its waste bylaws (such as the use of clear bags) since disposal can’t be associated with a specific unit

It was part of the October 2023 passing of new garbage collection bylaws.

Some residents in the gallery on Monday — including Bill Dennison and George Kendry — jeered the original motion when it was presented. They say an end to the garbage collection would have meant paying for a private contractor, impacting their wallets.

“Between $500 and $1,000 — we don’t know the exact number — per unit, extra per year. That’s a lot of cash,” said Dennison.

The city says council’s direction does not change the status for properties that already use private garbage collection services.

The city says approximately 37 per cent of multi-residential and condominium units, or homes, in the city receive city-provided garbage collection services, with the remaining approximately 63 per cent of multi-residential and condominium units on private garbage collection services.

In January, city council requested a staff report to consider decreasing the taxes of impacted condo owners who wouldn’t get the garbage pickup service but still pay via taxes.

On Monday, Coun. Dave Haacke’s motion received unanimously approval to continue collecting garbage at the impacted apartments and condos beyond April 1 while requesting staff to explore more options.

The motion also includes $500,000 to continue to provide the service to the condos and apartments, if needed. The amount should cover the next nine months.

“So, I think it was just the focus was on green bin and how exciting that was and how good it was for our community and the environment and that little piece just kinda got missed,” said Coun. Gary Baldwin, chair of the city’s waste management portfolio.

Baldwin says there is no timeline for new options to be presented to council.

Dennison and Kendry hope collection will remain status quo. If it doesn’t, they now at least have more time to plan.

“Our property management is looking at trying to get contracts and stuff but that takes time,” said Dennison.