Arson causes $40K worth of damage in Richmond Hill: police

An arson caused close to $40,000 worth of damage in Richmond Hill on Sunday, police say, and officers are now trying to find the suspect.
York Regional Police said officers responded to a fire at a business in the Red Maple Road and High Tech Road area, which is near Yonge Street and Highway 7, at around 8 p.m.
Firefighters worked to extinguish fires in two locations outside of a store, police said. The store was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.
Police believe the fires were deliberately set.
They’re now looking for a male suspect, who was reportedly wearing a white baseball cap, a black jacket, cuffed blue jeans and black shoes.
“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to please come forward,” police said.
