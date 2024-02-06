Arson causes $40K worth of damage in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arson caused close to $40,000 worth of damage in Richmond Hill on Sunday, police say, and officers are now trying to find the suspect.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a fire at a business in the Red Maple Road and High Tech Road area, which is near Yonge Street and Highway 7, at around 8 p.m.

Firefighters worked to extinguish fires in two locations outside of a store, police said. The store was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Police believe the fires were deliberately set.

They’re now looking for a male suspect, who was reportedly wearing a white baseball cap, a black jacket, cuffed blue jeans and black shoes.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to please come forward,” police said.