Traffic disrupted on Edmonton’s 99th Street after vehicle hits power pole

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning caused a power outage and traffic disruptions in the area, according to police.

In a news release issued just before 7 a.m., police said 99th Street will only have one northbound lane open “for the next several hours” near 69th Avenue as utility crews work to replace a power pole and restore electricity to homes in the area.

Southbound 99th Street was not affected.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said officers were called to the crash at about 2 a.m. Investigators believe a vehicle was headed north on 99th Street when “the driver lost control and mounted the east sidewalk, continuing into a fence and shearing off a wooden power pole.”

The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics but his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators are looking into whether speed or impairment may have played a role in the crash.