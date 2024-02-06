Traffic disrupted on Edmonton’s 99th Street after vehicle hits power pole

A single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning caused a power outage and traffic disruptions in the area, according to police.
In a news release issued just before 7 a.m., police said 99th Street will only have one northbound lane open “for the next several hours” near 69th Avenue as utility crews work to replace a power pole and restore electricity to homes in the area.
Southbound 99th Street was not affected.
Police said officers were called to the crash at about 2 a.m. Investigators believe a vehicle was headed north on 99th Street when “the driver lost control and mounted the east sidewalk, continuing into a fence and shearing off a wooden power pole.”
The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics but his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.
Police said investigators are looking into whether speed or impairment may have played a role in the crash.
