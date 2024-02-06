Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Traffic disrupted on Edmonton’s 99th Street after vehicle hits power pole

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
Crews in Edmonton work to repair a power pole that was damaged after a crash in the area of 99th Street and 69th Avenue on Feb. 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Crews in Edmonton work to repair a power pole that was damaged after a crash in the area of 99th Street and 69th Avenue on Feb. 6, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning caused a power outage and traffic disruptions in the area, according to police.

In a news release issued just before 7 a.m., police said 99th Street will only have one northbound lane open “for the next several hours” near 69th Avenue as utility crews work to replace a power pole and restore electricity to homes in the area.

Southbound 99th Street was not affected.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said officers were called to the crash at about 2 a.m. Investigators believe a vehicle was headed north on 99th Street when “the driver lost control and mounted the east sidewalk, continuing into a fence and shearing off a wooden power pole.”

The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics but his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators are looking into whether speed or impairment may have played a role in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Work on Anthony Henday Drive LRT bridge to impact drivers'
Work on Anthony Henday Drive LRT bridge to impact drivers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices