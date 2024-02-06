Montreal police say officer injured in hit-and-run, search on for driver

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that sent a officer to hospital Monday night.

According to police, around 6:20 p.m. two police officers travelling in the same cruiser were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Halpern Street in the Saint Laurent borough.

As the officers were scoping out the scene, a second vehicle was seen approaching before quickly turning away at the sight of police, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The officers followed that suspicious vehicle and intercepted the driver on Diab Street near Bois-Franc Road.

As the officers were getting out of their cruiser to speak to the driver, the suspect struck one of the officers with the vehicle.

Brabant says police then opened fire. The suspect ditched the vehicle, fled the scene on foot, and as of Tuesday morning, was still at large.

Police deployed the canine unit and established a large search perimeter, but to no avail.

The victim of the incident, a female police officer, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators will look to security footage in the area to help identify the suspect.