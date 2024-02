See more sharing options

Parkland RCMP said emergency crews were responding to a crash between a train and another vehicle Monday afternoon.

RCMP said the collision was inside the town of Stony Plain, Alta. They described it as “serious” but no other details were provided.

“The train remains on site and travel within the town of Stony Plain will be affected while emergency crews respond,” a news release said.

More to come…