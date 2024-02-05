Lumby couple’s trial for failing to provide necessities of life to a child moves ahead

Send this page to someone via email

The trial for a Lumby couple charged with failing to provide the necessities of life to a child under the age of 16 years old is inching ahead.

Keisha Marie McCrea, 29, and Brian William Chciuk, 23, were charged last October with failing to provide the necessaries of life to a child under 16 years, contrary to section 215(2)(a) of the Criminal Code.

2:07 Concern over closure of banks in the North Okanagan

A representative from the BC Prosecution Service said Monday that the pair will appear again in a Vernon courtroom, March 7, to decide whether they will have a trial in front of a judge or jury.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident that led to the charge occurred in Lumby between December of 2019 and April of 2020, to the point where the child’s life was or could have been endangered.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The child has died. Details of the allegations have not yet been made public.