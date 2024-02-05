Menu

Crime

Lumby couple’s trial for failing to provide necessities of life to a child moves ahead

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
A trial for a Lumby couple will inch closer in March. View image in full screen
A trial for a Lumby couple will inch closer in March. Megan Turcato / Global News
The trial for a Lumby couple charged with failing to provide the necessities of life to a child under the age of 16 years old is inching ahead.

Keisha Marie McCrea, 29, and Brian William Chciuk, 23,  were charged last October with failing to provide the necessaries of life to a child under 16  years, contrary to section 215(2)(a) of the Criminal Code.

A representative from the BC Prosecution Service said Monday that the pair will appear again in a Vernon courtroom, March 7, to decide whether they will have a trial in front of a judge or jury.

The incident that led to the charge occurred in Lumby between December of 2019 and April of 2020, to the point where the child’s life was or could have been endangered.

The child has died. Details of the allegations have not yet been made public.

 

 

