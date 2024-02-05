Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
An officer with handcuffs.
Winnipeg police say they have apprehended a suspect after a $10,000 bank robbery last Friday.

Police say they responded to an afternoon robbery at the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West.

Police say officers were told that ten minutes past 1 p.m. a man entered the bank, presented a note to an employee, indicated he was armed, and demanded money. The weapon he claimed to have was not visible.

Winnipeg parents arrested, charged in death of infant
The man then collected $10,000 and left the bank in an unknown direction.

On Sunday, investigators raided a hotel in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and arrested the suspect without incident. Officers recovered a quantity of the stolen money after a search of the room.

A 65-year-old man has been charged with robbery and detained.

