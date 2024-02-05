Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business News: Canadian economy grows'
Business News: Canadian economy grows
WATCH ABOVE: Financial analyst Michael Campbell looks into the numbers from the 4th quarter as Canada's economy grew, surprising some analysts. He also has more on if the stronger growth impacts the likelihood of interest rate cuts.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 226.23 points at 20,858.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 394.06 points at 38,260.36. The S&P 500 index was down 29.61 points at 4,929.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 103.37 points at 15,525.58.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 74.33 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The March crude contract was down 39 cents at US$71.89 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.06 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$18.00 at US$2,035.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.77 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices