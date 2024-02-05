Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Construction worker airlifted to hospital after falling into pit in Mississauga: officials

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Ornge air ambulance on scene in Mississauga Monday morning. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance on scene in Mississauga Monday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A construction worker was airlifted to hospital after he fell into a pit in Mississauga Monday morning, officials say.

It happened in the area of Novar Road and Dundas Street West, which is near Confederation Parkway, around 8:30 a.m.

The worker was reported to be conscious and breathing after falling into the pit, but his extend of injuries was initially unknown, Peel Regional Police said.

In an update, police said the man had been airlifted to a trauma centre.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News the victim is a man in his 20s. He was taken to Sunnybrook with critical injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Mike Merko, operations superintendent with Peel Paramedics, said the man fell into an approximately 21-foot hole on a worksite.

Story continues below advertisement

Merko said it appears that the man was on ground level when he fell into a hole.

“We arrived on scene and the fire department was able to extricate the patient and bring him to us,” Merko said, adding the man was communicating with paramedics and the fire department when he was inside the hole.

The man had serious injuries and was then transferred to Ornge, who flew him to the trauma centre.

Trending Now

Dundas Street was closed between Confederation Parkway and Hurontario Street, but it has since reopened.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices