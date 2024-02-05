Construction worker airlifted to hospital after falling into pit in Mississauga: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A construction worker was airlifted to hospital after he fell into a pit in Mississauga Monday morning, officials say.

It happened in the area of Novar Road and Dundas Street West, which is near Confederation Parkway, around 8:30 a.m.

The worker was reported to be conscious and breathing after falling into the pit, but his extend of injuries was initially unknown, Peel Regional Police said.

In an update, police said the man had been airlifted to a trauma centre.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News the victim is a man in his 20s. He was taken to Sunnybrook with critical injuries.

Mike Merko, operations superintendent with Peel Paramedics, said the man fell into an approximately 21-foot hole on a worksite.

Merko said it appears that the man was on ground level when he fell into a hole.

“We arrived on scene and the fire department was able to extricate the patient and bring him to us,” Merko said, adding the man was communicating with paramedics and the fire department when he was inside the hole.

The man had serious injuries and was then transferred to Ornge, who flew him to the trauma centre.

Dundas Street was closed between Confederation Parkway and Hurontario Street, but it has since reopened.