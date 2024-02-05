Menu

Education

Sask. school lunch hour supervision to be disrupted as part of teacher job action

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
Noon hour supervision in schools is being revoked by teachers in Saskatchewan for one day as part of recently announced job action. View image in full screen
Noon hour supervision in schools is being revoked by teachers in Saskatchewan for one day as part of recently announced job action. Global News/ Gates Guarin
Noon-hour supervision is being withdrawn for one day in schools across Saskatchewan on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation said teachers will not be available to supervise students who are eating lunch at school or taking part in noon-hour activities, adding that the teachers will be leaving schools during that time.

According to the STF, lunch break supervision is provided by teachers on a voluntary basis.

“A decade of government funding cuts has meant parents in several school divisions are forced to pay out-of-pocket fees of $100 or more for their kids to stay at school over the noon hour,” says Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte.

Click to play video: 'STF announces further strike action in hopes of bringing government to table'
STF announces further strike action in hopes of bringing government to table

“School boards face the impossible task of balancing government funding shortfalls and the rising costs of services that students need. Students and families are caught in the middle, and I encourage every parent and caregiver in the province to let our government officials know how they feel about that.”

Story continues below advertisement

The STF said that anyone concerned about this job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees.

On Sunday, a second round of rotating teacher strikes was also announced by the STF for Wednesday.

The following school divisions will be subject to strike action on Wednesday:

  • Creighton School Division
  • Northern Lights School Division
  • Prairie Spirit School Division
  • Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools
  • Saskatoon Public Schools

Strike action will also include Conseil des Écoles Fransaskoises schools and Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre teachers who work at a school or regional campus within the area of the listed school divisions.

More to come

— with files from Andrew Benson

