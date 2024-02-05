Menu

Canada

Quebec to dole out $870M for Olympic Stadium’s new roof

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 10:16 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec premier says Olympic Stadium needs new roof'
Quebec premier says Olympic Stadium needs new roof
RELATED - Quebec Premier François Legault says Montreal's Olympic Stadium deserves a new roof and for its reputation to be restored – Oct 17, 2023
The iconic Olympic Stadium in Montreal is finally set to get a much-needed facelift.

The Quebec government announced $870 million in funding Monday for a new roof for the landmark sports complex that hosted the 1976 Olympics.

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said the plan will mean the Big O will be able to operate year-round and therefore “create new opportunities for holding trade shows, fairs, congresses, sporting events and large-scale shows.”

The plan could double the number of paying visitors to the tourist site, she added.

“Our government wants the Olympic Stadium to once again become a positive symbol for the metropolis and for all of Quebec,” Proulx said in a statement.

The work will begin this summer and last for about four years. During that time, the Olympic Stadium will be closed but the park’s surrounding installations will remain open.

The new roof will be rigid and will have a transparent glass hoop to not only allow the light in, but also give stadium goers a look at the stars over the city. The lifespan of the new roof will be 50 years, according to the government.

It’s the latest move in the years-long quest to finally switch out the beleaguered venue’s roof — which has more than 20,000 rips in it.

The current roof is not only nearing its end, Proulx said, but the stadium would have to completely shut down within two years if nothing is done.

Proulx said demolishing the Big O would cost $2 billion and would be complicated by the fact the Montreal metro runs under the structure and because several businesses lease office space in the stadium’s tower.

Last October, Premier François Legault declared he wanted the venue to return to its former glory. He said he was well aware of high costs associated with installing a roof, but said it was important the Olympic Stadium have a new one.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines, Felicia Parrillo and The Canadian Press

