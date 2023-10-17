Montreal’s Olympic Stadium deserves a new roof, Quebec’s premier declares

Is Montreal’s beleaguered Olympic Stadium finally going to get a new roof? Quebec Premier François Legault wants to make it happen.

“We’re already working to see which kind of proposals we can have to replace it and definitely I want that the Olympic Stadium become again a positive symbol,” he told reporters at the provincial legislature Tuesday.

The premier was doubling down on his comment from earlier in the week when he said he wants to restore the reputation of the landmark sports complex that hosted the 1976 Olympics.

“There are plenty of French people, among others, who want to see the Olympic Stadium when they come to Montreal,” Legault said during a an event Monday night. “It takes a roof and we are looking at different scenarios.”

Legault’s remarks are the latest in a long-standing quest to eventually switch out the Big O’s roof, which has torn several times over the years.

In 2017, the then-Liberal government announced it would replace the roof by 2022 at a cost of up to $250 million. In 2019, the plan was delayed until at least 2024 and an official new date hasn’t been formally set.

Meanwhile, the project became even more complicated earlier this year. In July, the agency in change of stadium reported the technical ring around the oval structure also needs to be replaced. The concrete ring, which supports the building’s roof, is almost 500 metres around.

The agency also said it had chosen to enter into a sole-source contract with the Pomerleau-Canam consortium to come up with a plan to replace the roof and the technical ring.

Legault made it clear he is well aware of the high costs associated with installing a new roof.

“Yes, it will be expensive, but I think it is important that the Olympic Stadium has a roof,” he said.

— with files from Global’s Franca Mignacca and The Canadian Press