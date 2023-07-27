Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The never-ending story: Plans to fix roof on Montreal’s Big O just got more complicated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 6:55 pm
The Olympic Stadium is pictured in Montreal, Quebec on Monday, July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The Olympic Stadium is pictured in Montreal, Quebec on Monday, July 11, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Repairs to the roof of Montreal’s problem-plagued Olympic Stadium have become significantly more complicated.

The agency in charge of the landmark sports complex that hosted the 1976 Olympics says the technical ring around the oval structure needs to be replaced — not just the roof.

The concrete ring, which supports the stadium’s roof, is almost 500 metres around.

Click to play video: 'Everyday Joe: What to do with the Olympic stadium?'
Everyday Joe: What to do with the Olympic stadium?

Since its opening the Olympic Stadium has had construction problems, principally with its roof, which has torn several times.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In 2017, the provincial government announced it would replace the roof by 2022 at a cost of up to $250 million.

That project was delayed to 2024, and now the agency that runs the stadium says it has chosen to enter into a sole-source contract with the Pomerleau-Canam consortium to come up with a plan to replace the roof and the technical ring.

 

More on Canada
olympic stadiummontreal olympic stadiumOlympic Stadium roofMontreal Big OMontreal Olympic stadium renovationsPomerleau-Canam consortiumStadium roof repairs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices