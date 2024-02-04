Menu

Entertainment

Allison Russell, Drake and sound mixer Serban Ghenea lead Canadian Grammy contenders

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
A Grammy award appears on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Folk singer Allison Russell and rapper Drake head to the Grammy Awards today as two of the leading Canadian contenders. View image in full screen
A Grammy award appears on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Folk singer Allison Russell and rapper Drake head to the Grammy Awards today as two of the leading Canadian contenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris Pizzello
Folk singer Allison Russell and rapper Drake head to the Grammy Awards today as two of the leading Canadian contenders.

They hold four nominations each with Montreal’s Russell vying for the awards with her album “The Returner,” while Drake competes with his record “Her Loss,” made in partnership with Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

Surpassing them is Serban Ghenea, the Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard known for mixing albums for the stars, who among this year’s nominees include Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Ghenea already holds 19 Grammys and could collect more with seven nods this year.

Other notable Canadians up for prizes include Toronto band Alvvays for best alternative music performance and Niagara Falls, Ont.-native Joel Zimmerman, who performs as Deadmau5, for best dance or electronic album.

Joni Mitchell, who is set to perform on the Grammys broadcast for the first time, will also have a chance to win best folk album, competing against fellow Canadian Rufus Wainwright.

The 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, airs on Citytv and CBS.

Most of the 94 Grammy categories are handed out at a pre-telecast ceremony which streams live on Grammy.com at 3:30 p.m. ET.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

