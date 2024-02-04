Toronto police investigate possible drive-by shooting in North York

A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries following a possible drive-by shooting in North York Saturday night, Toronto police said.
Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots being heard and a vehicle speeding away in the area of Three Valley Drive and Groveland Crescent just before 10 p.m.
Once on scene, first responders located a man with gunshot wounds and transported him to a trauma centre for treatment.
The suspect, a man in his 20s, was reportedly driving a dark-coloured, four-door sedan. According to police he was last seen wearing jeans and possibly a jean jacket.
The investigation is ongoing.
- Ontario man charged with 1st-degree murder after missing friend turns up dead
- Chaos and ‘human error’: Why the James Smith Cree Nation massacre could happen again
- China executes couple for shocking murder of toddlers, aged 1 and 2
- NHL won’t consider punishment for 2018 WJC players until after legal proceedings
Comments