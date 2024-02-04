Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate possible drive-by shooting in North York

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Toronto police were on scene Saturday night in North York after receiving reports of gunshots being heard and a vehicle speeding away. View image in full screen
Toronto police were on scene Saturday night in North York after receiving reports of gunshots being heard and a vehicle speeding away. Mark Bray / Global News
A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries following a possible drive-by shooting in North York Saturday night, Toronto police said.

Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots being heard and a vehicle speeding away in the area of Three Valley Drive and Groveland Crescent just before 10 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders located a man with gunshot wounds and transported him to a trauma centre for treatment.

Toronto Police Service remained on scene to investigate Saturday night after the victim was transported to a trauma centre. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service remained on scene to investigate Saturday night after the victim was transported to a trauma centre. Mark Bray / Global News
The suspect, a man in his 20s, was reportedly driving a dark-coloured, four-door sedan. According to police he was last seen wearing jeans and possibly a jean jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

