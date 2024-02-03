Menu

Crime

Montreal police say 30-year-old man killed in armed assault Friday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. Montreal police say a 30-year-old man was killed in an armed assault late Friday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. Montreal police say a 30-year-old man was killed in an armed assault late Friday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Montreal police say a 30-year-old man was killed in an armed assault late Friday afternoon.

Police say they found the man with at least one stab wound to his upper body after responding to a 911 call after 5:30 p.m. about an injured person on a bike path near the riverbank in the city’s Montreal North borough.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says first responders tried to revive the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

His death marks Montreal’s fourth alleged homicide of 2024.

Police suspect the assault occurred during an altercation between the victim and another individual, but Brabant says investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

There have been no arrests, and investigators were preparing to meet with witnesses and review nearby surveillance footage Friday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

