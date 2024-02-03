Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect shot by Sask. police officer, SIRT probe launched

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's SIRT is investigating after a suspect was shot by a Saskatoon police officer during an aggravated assault investigation involving firearms. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's SIRT is investigating after a suspect was shot by a Saskatoon police officer during an aggravated assault investigation involving firearms. File/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is being conducted by Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) after a suspect was shot by police early Saturday.

According to a police statement, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Tactical Support Unit were assisting with a search warrant related to an aggravated assault investigation involving guns. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue on Feb. 3 at about 2:30 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“During the incident, an SPS member discharged their firearm,” police stated in a release. “One suspect, a 34-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital; he is believed to be in stable condition.”

Police said two females were also arrested at the scene and that a body was found inside the residence.

Trending Now

Police consider the death suspicious and unrelated to police actions. The SPS Major Crime Section is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

“Traffic restrictions are expected to be in place in the area of Lisgar Avenue for some time,” a release read. “Members of the public are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.”

Police said further details about the shooting will be provided by SIRT as they become available.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices