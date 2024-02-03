Suspect shot by Sask. police officer, SIRT probe launched

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is being conducted by Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) after a suspect was shot by police early Saturday.

According to a police statement, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Tactical Support Unit were assisting with a search warrant related to an aggravated assault investigation involving guns. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue on Feb. 3 at about 2:30 a.m.

“During the incident, an SPS member discharged their firearm,” police stated in a release. “One suspect, a 34-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital; he is believed to be in stable condition.”

Police said two females were also arrested at the scene and that a body was found inside the residence.

Police consider the death suspicious and unrelated to police actions. The SPS Major Crime Section is investigating.

“Traffic restrictions are expected to be in place in the area of Lisgar Avenue for some time,” a release read. “Members of the public are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.”

Police said further details about the shooting will be provided by SIRT as they become available.