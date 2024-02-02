Air ambulance service returning to N.B.’s Grand Manan Island by fall

The air ambulance service on Grand Manan Island is being restored nearly two years after it was cancelled amid change regulations, with initial services starting March and full service returning by September.

Ambulance New Brunswick said Voyageur Aviation – which operates the provincial air ambulance – would take the contract for the island.

“This aircraft will be the third in the provincial air ambulance program’s fleet, with two other aircraft (primary and mechanical backup) already being operated by Voyageur,” the agency said in a statement.

The third aircraft is expected to be a King Air 200, the same model already operated by the company.

“The Grand Manan aircraft will mirror the provincial program’s existing planes, equipped with the same avionics and capability,” said Eric Robichaud, a spokesperson for Ambulance New Brunswick in an email statement.

Theresa Noel Mullen knows the importance of the air ambulance service having used it herself after suffering a stroke.

She no longer lives on the island, but some of her family does.

“I do remember that my grandchildren were going to be at severe risk living on Grand Manan with no paramedic flights out services,” she said in an interview by phone Friday.

It’s what prompted her to support rallies on the island to seek the restoration of the air ambulance. For many residents on Grand Manan, the quick helicopter ride to a hospital like the Saint John Regional Hospital is life-saving.

Noel Mullen said she doesn’t have much confidence in the deal struck between Ambulance New Brunswick, Voyageur Aviation, and the Government of New Brunswick, adding there is a sense of distrust over how long it took to reach a deal to have a medevac stationed on the island.

“Is that their bottom line? We can lose more lives then have to pay out what it costs for that many flights a year,” she said.

Ambulance New Brunswick said it wouldn’t disclose the specifics of the contract, including how much it would cost to station an air ambulance on the island.

But Robichaud said the contract, “will also allow for one 24/7 Advanced Care Paramedic position, which requires four full-time employees and one part-time employee.”

Since the grounding of services of Atlantic Charters, Ambulance New Brunswick has facilitated transfers, including via its critical care air ambulance (based in Moncton), the EHS LifeFlight critical care team out of Halifax, and the Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) helicopter, based in Greenwood, N.S.

“Concerning change regulations, Voyageur has been working within the Transport Canada regulations regarding Fatigue Rules for the last two years. This means that, since then, ANB’s provincial Air Ambulance program has been operating in adherence to the revised regulations and will continue to do so,” Robichaud said.

The Department of Health said it recognizes the importance of having a sustainable air ambulance service for residents of Grand Manan.

“The department also provided financial support, as it does with all services delivered by EM/ANB as a publicly funded company with Part III of government,” the department said in a statement.