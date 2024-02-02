RCMP warn drivers to stay off ice after two vehicles fall through in Calling Lake, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Athabasca RCMP are reminding drivers to pay attention to changing ice conditions after two vehicles fell through the ice on Calling Lake. Alta.

Police said one vehicle fell through the ice on Thursday, followed by a second on Friday.

In the second instance, RCMP said firefighers found the driver sitting on top of his truck, which was submerged. Fire crews used their trucks, along with a sleigh, to pull the vehicle out of the water.

It’s unclear what the vehicles were doing on the ice, but RCMP are recommending drivers keep their vehicles off it.

“With ever-changing weather conditions and above average temperatures, it is hard to tell the strength and thickness of the ice simply by its appearance,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“Travel on unmarked iced waterways is always risky. Considering the current situation, Athabasca RCMP advise the public that travel, by any means, is not to be attempted on the lake,” RCMP said.

