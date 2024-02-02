Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP warn drivers to stay off ice after two vehicles fall through in Calling Lake, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
RCMP are reminding drivers to stay off the ice after two vehicles fell through Calling Lake this week. View image in full screen
RCMP are reminding drivers to stay off the ice after two vehicles fell through Calling Lake this week. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Athabasca RCMP are reminding drivers to pay attention to changing ice conditions after two vehicles fell through the ice on Calling Lake. Alta.

Police said one vehicle fell through the ice on Thursday, followed by a second on Friday.

In the second instance, RCMP said firefighers found the driver sitting on top of his truck, which was submerged. Fire crews used their trucks, along with a sleigh, to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It’s unclear what the vehicles were doing on the ice, but RCMP are recommending drivers keep their vehicles off it.

“With ever-changing weather conditions and above average temperatures, it is hard to tell the strength and thickness of the ice simply by its appearance,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“Travel on unmarked iced waterways is always risky. Considering the current situation, Athabasca RCMP advise the public that travel, by any means, is not to be attempted on the lake,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winter safety in Alberta’s great outdoors'
Winter safety in Alberta’s great outdoors
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices