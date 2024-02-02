5 arrested by Calgary police following citywide, multi-vehicle chase

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged five people with dozens of offences following an early morning chase that spanned all four quadrants of the city.

At around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a white 2014 Ford Explorer SUV with a stolen license plate in the are of Elbow Drive and 75 Avenue Southwest. Officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the driver escaped at high speed, police said.

The HAWCS police helicopter was called in and police followed the vehicle until the suspects in the SUV left it in an underground parkade at 2020 4 Street Southwest. Police said they then entered a white 2023 Audi A3 sedan and left the parkade. Police believe one of those suspects rented the sedan.

Calgary police tried another traffic stop at 1:45 a.m. and the suspects again drove away at high speeds.

The police helicopter continued to follow the Audi and at around 2:25 a.m., saw a bag being thrown out of the car in an alley in the 600 block of McIntosh Road Northeast. Officers seized the bag, which they said contained a loaded gun, ammunition, binoculars and duct tape.

A short time later, police saw a man and woman exit the sedan in a parking lot at 5125 126 Avenue Southeast. A white Ford F150 truck, which police believe to be stolen, was in the parking lot with two men and one woman inside.

After the woman and one of the men left the truck, police arrested them and the driver drove off with a male suspect from the Audi at a high rate of speed, CPS said.

Police said officers seized a loaded gun, a stolen passport, a stolen license plate and other stolen documents from the sedan.

Police soon located the pickup in the Ogden neighbourhood. Police said they was the two suspects who were previously in the pickup enter a silver 2008 Pontiac Torrent, which police believe was also stolen, and continued to evade police until the driver stopped in an alleyway near Erin Woods Drive Southeast, where the driver was arrested.

During the arrest, the male passenger moved into the driver’s seat and drove away from police toward Buffalo Run Boulevard Southwest, police said, when Tsuut’ina police used a spike belt.

Police said that male driver was arrested near the 4500 block of 37 Street Southwest and officers seized a small amount of drugs and a weapon.

Andrew George Fegler, 51, was charged with possession of stolen property and proceeds of crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and failing to comply with a court order. Fegler is due in court on Feb. 5.

Kenneth Dean Jacobs, 41, was charged with possession of stolen property and was due to appear in court on Friday.

Juanita Jane Morrissey, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime. She is due to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle, 29, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, failing to comply with probation and release orders, and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order. Stongeagle is due in court on Monday.

Samantha Mary O’Brien, 33, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, fleeing from a police officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking. O’Brien is due in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.