Canada

Inmate dies at correctional centre in Prince Albert, Sask.; officials investigating

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 5:04 pm
1 min read
Officials are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. Foul play is not suspected at this time. View image in full screen
Officials are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. Foul play is not suspected at this time. Global Saskatoon
Officials are investigating the death of a 24-year-old female inmate on Thursday who was on remand at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask.

According to a provincial government media release, the woman was found in an unresponsive state at about 4:10 p.m. on a living unit at the centre and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

“Corrections staff initiated life saving measures and called EMS. EMS transported her to the hospital, where she was declared deceased at approximately 5:21 p.m.,” the release read.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. An internal investigation will be conducted by the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Officials stated that no foul play is suspected at this time. The victim’s next of kin have been notified.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

