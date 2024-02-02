Menu

Canada

Toronto getting $143 million in federal funding for asylum seeker shelter support

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freeland announces $162M funding for Toronto’s asylum seekers, low-income renters'
Freeland announces $162M funding for Toronto’s asylum seekers, low-income renters
WATCH ABOVE: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced $143 million in funding through the Interim Housing Assistance Program to help Toronto provide housing for asylum seekers. In addition, $19.75 million of funding through the Canada Housing Benefit will go towards helping the city’s “most vulnerable people pay their rent every month.”
Toronto is getting $143 million from the federal government to help shelter asylum seekers in the city.

Earlier this week, Immigration Minister Marc Miller had announced Ottawa would spend $362 million to help cities and provinces house asylum seekers, saying Toronto would get a “significant amount.”

The city’s portion of that funding was announced Friday, with the federal government saying it was aimed at reimbursing costs incurred by Toronto last year and in the first quarter of this year.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has said the federal funds will support nearly 6,000 refugee claimants currently in the city’s shelter system.

The city saw asylum seekers sleeping on sidewalks for a period of time last summer when they were unable to get a space in the shelter system.

Chow has been pressing the federal government for more support since she took office in July – Ottawa announced nearly $100 million for asylum seeker support in the summer and the latest funding is in addition to that.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

