Alleged sexual offences at N.S. elementary school under investigation

The RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking parents of children attending a south shore elementary school to talk to their kids, after an investigation into alleged sexual offences involving a male employee.

Police said Friday they first received a report on Oct. 25, 2023 of sexual assaults that allegedly took place at Pentz Elementary School in Pleasantville, N.S. The allegations involve a male employee and a child victim.

“The employee has not been present in the school since October 26, 2023,” police noted in a release.

An investigation by police and Nova Scotia Child Welfare Services involved victim and witness interviews. Through that process, more victims have come forward.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims and are now appealing to parents and guardians to talk with their children,” RCMP said.

Employee on leave

In a statement, a spokesperson with South Shore Regional Centre for Education (SSRCE) said the school has reached out to families and is supporting students and the community. The employee has been placed on leave and SSRCE “continues to fully cooperate with the investigation,” said Ashley Gallant.

“Supports including counsellors continue to be available in the school and the school principal has been in contact with concerned parents and guardians,” Gallant wrote in an e-mail.

Gallant added that schools have policies in place that require record checks for employment, ongoing criminal checks and mandatory disclosures of any charge or conviction for a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, the RCMP said they are not naming the suspect, in order to protect the victims.

“Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against the employee will not be tolerated,” RCMP added.

Anyone with information about this asked to call Cpl. Matthew Leggett with the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555 or submit a trip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.