Saskatoon speedskating rink struggling with warmer temperatures

Staff at a Saskatoon speedskating rink are working hard to keep the puddles off the ice as February kicks off with warm temperatures.

“It’s been a struggle this week,” said Greg Nichol, complex supervisor for the Gordie Howe Sports Complex. “We’ve had our ups and downs but we get out here and put some hours in filling cracks, driving up and down, taking out the Zamboni.”

The Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval offers speedskating sessions three days a week for athletes during the winter season and public skating six days a week.

However, public skating has been cancelled for the weekend as the water on the ice is a safety concern.

“The ice gets soft,” Nichol said.

The melting also exposes the blue lines under the ice.

The rink will be ready for use again as colder temperatures roll back in next week.

“We are going to see likely some heavy snow on Sunday,” said Global News’ meteorologist Peter Quinlan. “We could see anywhere between five and 15 centimetres in Saskatoon.”

Quinlan said colder temperatures will return next week and last through thefollowing week, hovering around the minus 20s in the morning and “minus teens” during the day.