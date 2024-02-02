Menu

Education

N.S. universities given new funding model with conditions to increase accountability

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong is shown at a news conference in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Wong announced new one-year funding agreements for universities he says are aimed at creating more accountability. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong is shown at a news conference in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Wong announced new one-year funding agreements for universities he says are aimed at creating more accountability. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette.
In an abrupt change of direction, Nova Scotia’s universities are getting one-year funding agreements that include conditions the province says are aimed at creating more accountability.

The terms announced today by Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong are a departure from the usual four-year funding agreements traditionally offered to universities.

Wong says the government wants to align universities with government priorities, such as to increase housing for students and meet the demands of the labour market.

The overall operating grant for the 10 universities is to rise by $6.3 million in the province’s 2024-25 fiscal year, to $385.9 million.

But Dalhousie University will face a 10 per cent grant holdback if it doesn’t fill at least 97 per cent of the seats in its health training programs, while other schools will face a three per cent holdback if they don’t hit the same percentage.

Dalhousie and Cape Breton University also face a 10 per cent funding holdback until each school provides plans to house at least 15 per cent of their full-time students.

Meanwhile, the cap on tuition increases for Nova Scotian students in undergraduate programs has been reduced from three per cent to two per cent, while schools are allowed to increase tuition for international students a minimum of nine per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

