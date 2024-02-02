Menu

Crime

$300K worth of copper stolen from Toronto electrical station over 2 days: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
One of the suspect vehicles.
One of the suspect vehicles. Handout / Toronto Police
A number of suspects are wanted after around $300,000 worth of copper was stolen from a Toronto electrical station over two days, police say.

Toronto police said that on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, a group of eight suspects got into an electrical station in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Rees Street.

Over the two days, four different vehicles were used to steal the industrial copper cable, police said.

$300K worth of copper stolen from Toronto electrical station over 2 days: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police

Eight males are now wanted for break-and-enter and theft over $5,000.

Police have released images of the suspect vehicles and a grainy image they say shows the suspects.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” officers said.

$300K worth of copper stolen from Toronto electrical station over 2 days: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police
$300K worth of copper stolen from Toronto electrical station over 2 days: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police
$300K worth of copper stolen from Toronto electrical station over 2 days: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police
