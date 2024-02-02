$300K worth of copper stolen from Toronto electrical station over 2 days: police

Send this page to someone via email

A number of suspects are wanted after around $300,000 worth of copper was stolen from a Toronto electrical station over two days, police say.

Toronto police said that on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, a group of eight suspects got into an electrical station in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Rees Street.

Over the two days, four different vehicles were used to steal the industrial copper cable, police said.

Handout / Toronto Police

Eight males are now wanted for break-and-enter and theft over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released images of the suspect vehicles and a grainy image they say shows the suspects.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” officers said.

Handout / Toronto Police

Handout / Toronto Police