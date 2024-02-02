‘Very significant’ snowfall coming for parts of Nova Scotia: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Despite an early spring prediction from Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog, there’s still plenty of winter weather on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton Island, warning of “prolonged winter weather” that will impact the region this weekend into early next week.

“Two periods of potentially significant snowfall are in store for this weekend,” the statement said.

Snow is expected to begin Friday evening, persisting into Saturday evening “with accumulations possibly reaching 20 cm or more by late Saturday.”

There will be a “brief break in the snow” Saturday evening into Sunday morning, before it intensifies once again throughout Sunday, persisting through Monday.

“There is still a high degree of uncertainty in snowfall accumulations for this second round of snow but amounts could be very significant in some areas,” the statement said.

“Additional information will be provided as the details become more certain. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.”

It looks like we're getting a lot of snow over the next few days. Try to avoid unnecessary travel this weekend. If you have to drive, call 511 or follow @511ns for the latest road conditions. Drive carefully, have an emergency kit ready and give yourself plenty of travel time. pic.twitter.com/GpFTUEvdnF — Department of Public Works (@NS_PublicWorks) February 2, 2024

Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works says people should avoid unnecessary travel this weekend.