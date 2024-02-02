‘Very significant’ snowfall coming for parts of Nova Scotia: Environment Canada

Despite an early spring prediction from Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog, there’s still plenty of winter weather on the way.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton Island, warning of “prolonged winter weather” that will impact the region this weekend into early next week.
“Two periods of potentially significant snowfall are in store for this weekend,” the statement said.
Snow is expected to begin Friday evening, persisting into Saturday evening “with accumulations possibly reaching 20 cm or more by late Saturday.”
There will be a “brief break in the snow” Saturday evening into Sunday morning, before it intensifies once again throughout Sunday, persisting through Monday.
“There is still a high degree of uncertainty in snowfall accumulations for this second round of snow but amounts could be very significant in some areas,” the statement said.
“Additional information will be provided as the details become more certain. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.”
Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works says people should avoid unnecessary travel this weekend.
- Family of Ontario man who died outside Halifax Alehouse launches lawsuit against bar
- Foreign interference networks ‘deeply embedded’ in Canadian politics, CSIS report says
- Interest rates – high or low – won’t solve housing problems, Macklem says
- Why Canadian advocates say fines for animal abandonment can be a deterrent
Comments