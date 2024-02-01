One arrested, two wanted in connection to Sandy Bay shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Sandy Bay First Nation earlier this month, but two other suspects remain on the loose.

On January 3, a man was shot on Ridge Road North in Sandy Bay after police say multiple suspects entered the home and assaulted the victim, who was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Nearly four weeks later, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service says Winnipeg police were able to arrest one of the suspects involved, 36-year-old Gregory James Lee Spence, on Tuesday.

Spence faces a number of firearm and assault charges.

But two men still wanted in connection remain outstanding, 28-year-old Keith Douglas Racette and 31-year-old Jesse Myles St. Paul.

Keith Douglas Racette.

View image in full screen Jesse Myles St. Paul.

Anyone with information can call the MFNPS Sandy Bay First Nation Detachment at 204-843-7700 or the MFNPS tip line at 1-833-978-0048 or email TIPS@mfnp.ca.