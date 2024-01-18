Menu

Crime

Three men wanted in connection with Sandy Bay First Nation shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 3:41 pm
Manitoba First Nations Police are searching for (from left) Gregory Spence, Jesse St. Paul, and Keith Racette in connection with a shooting at Sandy Bay First Nation. View image in full screen
Manitoba First Nations Police are searching for (from left) Gregory Spence, Jesse St. Paul, and Keith Racette in connection with a shooting at Sandy Bay First Nation. MFNPS
Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) are on the lookout for three wanted men in connection with a Jan. 3 shooting incident at Sandy Bay First Nation.

The incident took place on Ridge Road North in the community, police said, where officers found a man with a lower-body gunshot wound, who was airlifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation led police to determine that multiple suspects assaulted the victim, leading to shots being fired.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At large are Keith Dougals Racette, 28, Jesse Myles St. Paul, 31, and 36-year-old Gregory James Lee Spence, who each face multiple charges, including breaking and entering, aggravated assault, and weapons possession. Spence, in particular, has also been charged with additional weapons offences as well as one count of uttering threats.

Anyone with information about any of the suspects is asked to call the Sandy Bay detachment at 204-843-7700, or the 24-hour MFNPS tip line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048.

