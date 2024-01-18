Three men wanted in connection with Sandy Bay First Nation shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) are on the lookout for three wanted men in connection with a Jan. 3 shooting incident at Sandy Bay First Nation.

The incident took place on Ridge Road North in the community, police said, where officers found a man with a lower-body gunshot wound, who was airlifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation led police to determine that multiple suspects assaulted the victim, leading to shots being fired.

At large are Keith Dougals Racette, 28, Jesse Myles St. Paul, 31, and 36-year-old Gregory James Lee Spence, who each face multiple charges, including breaking and entering, aggravated assault, and weapons possession. Spence, in particular, has also been charged with additional weapons offences as well as one count of uttering threats.

Anyone with information about any of the suspects is asked to call the Sandy Bay detachment at 204-843-7700, or the 24-hour MFNPS tip line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048.

