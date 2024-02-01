Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Not a nickel’: Workers allege cuts to B.C. Interior logging pension plan

By Paul Johnson Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 10:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Forestry sector pension plan problems'
Forestry sector pension plan problems
Retired loggers in B.C.'s interior are coming forward to Global News about problems with their pension plan. Many of the pensioners signed up for the plan in the 1980s. But as Paul Johnson reports., some of their benefits have been reduced.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alan Fedorchuk spent his career hauling wood across the province, expecting to end his career with a good pension that his employer had paid into for almost 20 years.

The Interior Lumberman’s Pension Plan was set up in the 1970s for employees of smaller, non-unionized forestry sector companies in the B.C. Interior.

Sources familiar with the situation have told Global News about 150 companies were involved in the plan, and several hundred of their former employees have seen their pension benefits cut.

“I turned 65 and it just blew up in my face and I’m sitting here with nothing,” Fedorchuk said in an interview. “I have yet to receive a nickel — not a nickel from them.”

Click to play video: 'Forestry towns try to adjust to industry downturn'
Forestry towns try to adjust to industry downturn

Arlene Brown, a former forestry sector worker, said her family is in a kind of double jeopardy — her husband’s pension from the plan has been cut back, but they’re also on the hook to pay into it because of a previous ownership stake in one of the companies.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We were thinking, well, our medical’s looked after, we’re gonna have a good pension, but it never came out that way,” Brown said. “They took all the employees’ pensions and cut them 40 per cent.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The plan’s administrator told Global News on Thursday that, “Employees terminated from the plan have been asked to provide this top-up solvency deficit,” and that, “some members may be faced with a reduction in benefits.”

In B.C., pensions like this are regulated by the BC Financial Services Authority, which told Global News it’s “aware of the plan’s situation” and is “working with them to address their challenges.”

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices