New arrest made in sexual assault, abduction case involving Winnipeg teen

Winnipeg police have arrested another person in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a teen last year.

Police said the incident occurred on Sept. 24, 2023, and involved a teen girl who was abducted at knifepoint from the 3000 block of Portage Avenue. She was taken to a undisclosed location by a male suspect and sexually assaulted repeatedly over several hours, according to officials.

Police added that she was able to escape and use a passerby’s cell phone to contact authorities.

Cory Lee Whalen, 40, was arrested and detained in custody.

A second male suspect was identified and arrested. 39-year-old Shawn Ryan Leslie remains in custody and has been charged with sexual assault.