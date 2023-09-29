Suspect in custody after Winnipeg teen sexually assaulted in harrowing abduction

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a dozen serious charges after a teenage girl was abducted at knifepoint and repeatedly sexually assaulted Monday night.

Police said the victim was walking in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue when an armed man abducted her and drove her to an undisclosed location where the assaults took place over several hours.

The victim managed to escape and used a passerby’s phone to call police.

General Patrol officers responded to the Spence neighbourhood area for the report of an abduction/sexual incident. Members of the Sex Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. A 40-year-old male has been arrested. https://t.co/mMCJrvUsud — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 29, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve had members of our sex crimes unit actively involved in this investigation for several days,” Const. Jason Michalyshyn told 680 CJOB.

“The silver lining is we do have a male identified, in custody, and charged with numerous offences.”

Cory Lee Whalen, 40, faces a total of 12 charges, including three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, weapon possession, kidnapping, administering a noxious thing with intent to cause harm, forcible confinement, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.