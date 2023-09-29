Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in custody after Winnipeg teen sexually assaulted in harrowing abduction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 11:24 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is facing a dozen serious charges after a teenage girl was abducted at knifepoint and repeatedly sexually assaulted Monday night.

Police said the victim was walking in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue when an armed man abducted her and drove her to an undisclosed location where the assaults took place over several hours.

The victim managed to escape and used a passerby’s phone to call police.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve had members of our sex crimes unit actively involved in this investigation for several days,” Const. Jason Michalyshyn told 680 CJOB.

“The silver lining is we do have a male identified, in custody, and charged with numerous offences.”

Trending Now

Cory Lee Whalen, 40, faces a total of 12 charges, including three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, weapon possession, kidnapping, administering a noxious thing with intent to cause harm, forcible confinement, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged in downtown sexual assault'
Winnipeg man charged in downtown sexual assault
Sexual AssaultWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceKidnappingcrime in winnipegAbductionSex Crimes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices