4 wanted for Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory home invasion, kidnapping: OPP

Two people have been charged and another four are wanted after a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Police say a man was assaulted after several people broke into his home on Atsia Court around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken away in a vehicle and assaulted again before being dropped off in another part of a community, investigators say.

The victim didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries, police said in a media release Thursday.

Blaine Branscombe, 41 of Tyendinaga Township and Jordan Brant 33, of Deseronto, are facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, kidnapping, and forcible confinement.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four others.

Patrick Lennox, 37 of Napanee, Laura Lee Leween, 42, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ashley Cummings, 36 of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, and Jamie Kunkel, 44 of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory are all wanted by police.

Police say none of the wanted suspects should be approached.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.