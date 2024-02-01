Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

4 wanted for Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory home invasion, kidnapping: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 2:04 pm
1 min read
O.P.P investigating a death at at hotel in Quinte West View image in full screen
Two men have been charged and police have issued arrest warrants for four others in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Global News
Two people have been charged and another four are wanted after a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Police say a man was assaulted after several people broke into his home on Atsia Court around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken away in a vehicle and assaulted again before being dropped off in another part of a community, investigators say.

The victim didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries, police said in a media release Thursday.

Blaine Branscombe, 41 of Tyendinaga Township and Jordan Brant 33, of Deseronto, are facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, kidnapping, and forcible confinement.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four others.

Patrick Lennox, 37 of Napanee, Laura Lee Leween, 42, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ashley Cummings, 36 of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, and Jamie Kunkel, 44 of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory are all wanted by police.

Patrick Lennox, 37.
Patrick Lennox, 37. OPP/Handout
Jamie Kunkel.
Jamie Kunkel. OPP/Handout
Laura Lee Leween, 42.
Laura Lee Leween, 42. OPP/Handout
Ashley Cummings, 36.
Ashley Cummings, 36. OPP/Handout

Police say none of the wanted suspects should be approached.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

