Crime

Toronto-area man accused of stealing, laundering cash at Niagara casino: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Ontario auditor general ‘has to stay in her lane,’ Ford says after report on casinos
RELATED: Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized the province's auditor general Bonnie Lysyk after she released her annual report this week, where she said the province's gambling agency needed to improve safeguards against money laundering. Ford said she "has to stay in her lane" after it was reported she hired "mystery shoppers" for a sting operation at four Ontario casinos, which angered the provincial police. Ford added Lysyk should focus on "value for money." – Dec 1, 2022
A Toronto-area man is facing charges after stealing cash and attempting to launder it at a Niagara Falls, Ont., casino in mid-January, say police.

Ontario Provincial Police allege the 26-year-old from Mississauga took the money from a patron at a Toronto-area casino, travelled to Niagara Falls and then attempted to use the money at a local gambling venue.

The man would be arrested by officers after the “suspicious transaction” was reported to OPP.

His three charges include laundering cash and theft over $5,000.

The man will face a judge in St. Catharines on March 4.

