Toronto-area man accused of stealing, laundering cash at Niagara casino: OPP

A Toronto-area man is facing charges after stealing cash and attempting to launder it at a Niagara Falls, Ont., casino in mid-January, say police.

Ontario Provincial Police allege the 26-year-old from Mississauga took the money from a patron at a Toronto-area casino, travelled to Niagara Falls and then attempted to use the money at a local gambling venue.

The man would be arrested by officers after the “suspicious transaction” was reported to OPP.

His three charges include laundering cash and theft over $5,000.

The man will face a judge in St. Catharines on March 4.