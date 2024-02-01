Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged with child pornography: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 1, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
A 22-year-old Guelph man is facing child pornography charges after police say they seized evidence at a home in the south end of the city. He'll make a court appearance in March. View image in full screen
A 22-year-old Guelph man is facing child pornography charges after police say they seized evidence at a home in the south end of the city. He'll make a court appearance in March. Guelph police
Guelph police say they laid charges in a child pornography investigation.

Police said officers arrived at a home on Wednesday morning near College Avenue and Dovercliffe Road.

Investigators said they found evidence and arrested a 22-year-old man from Guelph.

He’ll appear in court on Mar. 19.

