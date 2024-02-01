Guelph man charged with child pornography: police

Guelph police say they laid charges in a child pornography investigation.
Police said officers arrived at a home on Wednesday morning near College Avenue and Dovercliffe Road.
Investigators said they found evidence and arrested a 22-year-old man from Guelph.
He’ll appear in court on Mar. 19.
