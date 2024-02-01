Guelph police seize loaded handgun at home in city’s eastend

Send this page to someone via email

A loaded gun allegedly turned up during a search warrant at a home in Guelph’s eastend.

Police said they went to a home near Grange Road and Starwood Drive on Monday evening after receiving a tip about the homeowner possibly having a handgun.

A loaded Glock handgun was seen laying on a bed and inside of a bag.

Investigators said officers seized the handgun with the serial numbers altered, plus drugs including a baggie of suspected cocaine, contaminated scales and more than $15,000 in cash.

A 23-year-old man from Guelph has been charged and held for a bail hearing.