Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seize loaded handgun at home in city’s eastend

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Guelph police say they received word about a homeowner possibly having a gun on him before arriving to the residence Monday evening. Drugs and over $15,000 in cash was also seized.
Guelph police say they received word about a homeowner possibly having a gun on him before arriving to the residence Monday evening. Drugs and over $15,000 in cash was also seized. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A loaded gun allegedly turned up during a search warrant at a home in Guelph’s eastend.

Police said they went to a home near Grange Road and Starwood Drive on Monday evening after receiving a tip about the homeowner possibly having a handgun.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A loaded Glock handgun was seen laying on a bed and inside of a bag.

Investigators said officers seized the handgun with the serial numbers altered, plus drugs including a baggie of suspected cocaine, contaminated scales and more than $15,000 in cash.

Trending Now

A 23-year-old man from Guelph has been charged and held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices