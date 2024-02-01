Guelph police seize loaded handgun at home in city’s eastend

A loaded gun allegedly turned up during a search warrant at a home in Guelph’s eastend.
Police said they went to a home near Grange Road and Starwood Drive on Monday evening after receiving a tip about the homeowner possibly having a handgun.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
A loaded Glock handgun was seen laying on a bed and inside of a bag.
Investigators said officers seized the handgun with the serial numbers altered, plus drugs including a baggie of suspected cocaine, contaminated scales and more than $15,000 in cash.
Trending Now
A 23-year-old man from Guelph has been charged and held for a bail hearing.
More on Crime
- Man charged with allegedly beheading father, posting video of severed head
- ‘Largest in prairie history’: $50 million in meth seized at Manitoba border crossing
- OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney’s parents arrested in connection to murder case
- Alleged Kenneth Law victim says suicide website was ‘like shopping on Amazon’
Comments