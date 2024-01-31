Menu

Crime

B.C. man arrested for swinging hatchet near pedestrians in downtown Victoria

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 7:12 pm
1 min read
Victoria Police Department vehicle. View image in full screen
A Victoria Police Department vehicle is seen in a Global News file photo. Global News
A man in Victoria has been arrested after allegedly swinging a hatchet near passing pedestrians.

Police say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7 p.m. in downtown Victoria in the 1200-block of Government Street, where multiple people reported the suspect.

Officers say they confronted the man, who ignored police orders and pulled the hatchet from his jacket.

Click to play video: 'City of Victoria employee fired for beheading cougar'
City of Victoria employee fired for beheading cougar
Police say they shot him in the thigh with a bean-bag gun before arresting him.

They say he was uninjured but was taken to hospital for medical clearance before being released with conditions.

Police say no additional details on the investigation can be released, as the matter is now before the legal system.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

