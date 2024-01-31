New Edmonton Chinatown market to highlight community’s energy

Send this page to someone via email

Chinatown has been an area in Edmonton that has faced challenges relating to poverty and crime, but the community is also the source of many stories of resilience and joy.

One local artist and illustrator is hoping to help Edmontonians see that.

Emily Chu has been a market vendor for almost 10 years and has been working in Chinatown since 2019. She has started a market to bring local artists and the community together. Fittingly, the event is called Togather Chinatown Art Fair.

Chu said there is so much community spirit to share.

View image in full screen Picture showing Paper Birch Books in Edmonton. Courtesy: Emily Chu

“In Chinatown, we are often under that stigma there are still a lot of folks who think it is a dangerous place or don’t feel quite comfortable there, so we really want to bring that alternative lens to this space (and show) that there is beautiful community-building happening,” she said.

The market event celebrates the Lunar New Year. It will showcase 35 community-minded vendors. Chu said they are mostly artists but the market will also feature food and family-friendly activities.

“We are all about creating space for multiculturalism, sharing stories, community connections, and of course vibrant local art.”

Chu said this event follows Chinatown Dining Week and Chinatown After Dark. She said this is a chance to showcase the artistic side of the community.

“There has been great energy happening in the Chinatown area, and this is honestly just the arts branch of it,” she said.

Chu said the event has amazing artists coming together to be a part of it. The Bissell Centre is taking part to showcase artwork created by some Edmontonians who are experiencing homelessness.

She said she hopes to bring a multigenerational and multicultural audience to Chinatown.

Other events include a lion dance, face-painting, crafts, magic shows and a photo booth.

View image in full screen Photo showing Julia’s Jubilant Face Painting. Courtesy: Emily Chu

“That’s also why we have so many of these incredible activities that go alongside the market … we want to have space for games, for families to gather, to eat and to support local art,” Chu said.

“If you do come to the event, you will definitely feel that deep community heart in Chinatown.”

The event takes place on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at the Edmonton Chinatown Multi-Cultural Centre.