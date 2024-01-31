Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Edmonton Chinatown market to highlight community’s energy

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 5:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New Edmonton Chinatown market to highlight energy of community'
New Edmonton Chinatown market to highlight energy of community
WATCH ABOVE: A new market is bringing vibrant energy back into Edmonton’s Chinatown. Togather Chinatown Art Fair will celebrate the Lunar New Year and showcase some unique talent. Organizer Emily Chu joined Global News at Noonv Edmonton to talk about the market.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chinatown has been an area in Edmonton that has faced challenges relating to poverty and crime, but the community is also the source of many stories of resilience and joy.

One local artist and illustrator is hoping to help Edmontonians see that.

Emily Chu has been a market vendor for almost 10 years and has been working in Chinatown since 2019. She has started a market to bring local artists and the community together. Fittingly, the event is called Togather Chinatown Art Fair.

Chu said there is so much community spirit to share.

Picture showing Paper Birch Books in Edmonton View image in full screen
Picture showing Paper Birch Books in Edmonton. Courtesy: Emily Chu

“In Chinatown, we are often under that stigma there are still a lot of folks who think it is a dangerous place or don’t feel quite comfortable there, so we really want to bring that alternative lens to this space (and show) that there is beautiful community-building happening,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The market event celebrates the Lunar New Year. It will showcase 35 community-minded vendors. Chu said they are mostly artists but the market will also feature food and family-friendly activities.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We are all about creating space for multiculturalism, sharing stories, community connections, and of course vibrant local art.”

  • Art by nicklejoesc

Chu said this event follows Chinatown Dining Week and Chinatown After Dark. She said this is a chance to showcase the artistic side of the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“There has been great energy happening in the Chinatown area, and this is honestly just the arts branch of it,” she said.

Trending Now

Chu said the event has amazing artists coming together to be a part of it. The Bissell Centre is taking part to showcase artwork created by some Edmontonians who are experiencing homelessness.

She said she hopes to bring a multigenerational and multicultural audience to Chinatown.

Other events include a lion dance, face-painting, crafts, magic shows and a photo booth.

Photo showing Julia's Jubilant Face Painting. View image in full screen
Photo showing Julia’s Jubilant Face Painting. Courtesy: Emily Chu

“That’s also why we have so many of these incredible activities that go alongside the market … we want to have space for games, for families to gather, to eat and to support local art,” Chu said.

“If you do come to the event, you will definitely feel that deep community heart in Chinatown.”

Story continues below advertisement

The event takes place on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at the Edmonton Chinatown Multi-Cultural Centre.

poster of Togather Chinatown Art Fair View image in full screen
poster of Togather Chinatown Art Fair. Courtesy: Emily Chu

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices