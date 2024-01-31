Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after victim stabbed with syringe in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 11:07 am
1 min read
suspect in syringe attack View image in full screen
Toronto police released this image of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim with a syringe Tuesday afternoon at Yonge and Dundas streets. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto Police say they are searching for a 43-year-old man after a person was allegedly stabbed with a syringe in an unprovoked attack in the downtown area.

Police said the stabbing happened on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. near Yonge and Dundas streets.

Investigators allege a man approached the victim from behind and stabbed the person with a syringe.

The man and the victim did not know each other, police said.

Police said the man then fled and was last seen getting into the subway station. The victim was also taken to hospital.

The man is described as having short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater, orange pants, and brown shoes, police said.

A 43-year-old man is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

