Traffic

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 4:37 pm
1 min read
One person is in life-threatening condition after a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary on Monday morning. View image in full screen
A Calgary police investigation is ongoing into the multi-vehicle collision Monday morning that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Global News
One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday morning following a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.

Police said the three-vehicle collision happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of 36th Street Southeast.

Police said an Acura SUV driven by a man in his 30s was travelling northbound on 36th Street Southeast. The vehicle crossed over the centre line when it approached the 1500 block and struck an oncoming Honda SUV, which was being driven by a woman in her mid-20s.

The Honda then rotated into the path of a Hyundai SUV, which was travelling southbound on 36th Street Southeast and being driven by a woman in her 30s. The Hyundai struck the Honda and pushed it forward until it hit the curb, police said.

The Acura stopped in the southbound lane of the street.

The driver of the Acura was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, while the passenger in his vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The drivers of both the Honda and the Hyundai sustained minor injuries.

Neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in this collision, the Calgary Police Service said. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

