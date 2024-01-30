Inquest date set for man’s death tied to police-involved shooting in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

A provincial coroner has set a late February start date for an inquest into a man’s death following a police-involved shooting at a Burlington, Ont., gas station some four years ago.

Ahmadu Ahmed died after being shot six times during a standoff with Halton police back in September 2018 near Appleby Line and Harvester Road.

Before the incident, Ahmed allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the QEW near Burloak and locked himself in a bathroom at an Esso gas station.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe would reveal Ahmed opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun and hit two Halton officers at one point during the early morning standoff.

The officers were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Halton police would be cleared by the SIU, which found officers were justified in their use of force during the shooting.

The inquest, mandatory under the Coroners Act, will begin on Feb. 26 and we’ll hear from 22 witnesses over 15 days.

It’s expected to further examine the incident and make recommendations.