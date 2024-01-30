Menu

Crime

Closing submissions begin in coroner’s inquest into Sammy Yatim’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Closing submissions have begun at a coroner’s inquest into the death of a teen who was shot by a Toronto police officer on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago.

Lawyers for Sammy Yatim’s family, for the Toronto Police Services Board and for a number of other parties will address the inquest’s jurors today and suggest recommendations they may make in an effort to prevent such deaths in the future.

Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was hit by two volleys of shots shortly after midnight on July 27, 2013.

The officer who shot him, then-Const. James Forcillo was found not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of bullets, which court heard was fatal, but was convicted of attempted murder for the second volley, fired when Yatim was already on the ground.

Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

Jurors have been told that the inquest should focus on police decision making and best practices in dealing with people in crisis, and is not meant to re-examine the details of the shooting or Forcillo’s actions that night.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

