Peter Nygard retains new lawyer after previous counsel withdraws from case

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has found a new lawyer after parting ways with his previous high-profile counsel.

Criminal defence lawyer Megan Savard said in a hearing Tuesday that Nygard – who is awaiting sentencing on four counts of sexual assault in Toronto – is in the process of retaining her.

Nygard’s previous defence lawyer, Brian Greenspan, requested to withdraw from the Toronto case in a hearing earlier this month, saying he could no longer ethically and professionally fulfil his obligations to his client.

Greenspan told the court during that hearing that he had made a similar application in a court in Winnipeg, where Nygard also faces sexual assault-related charges.

Lawyer Neville Golwalla is to continue representing the Crown and Nygard is set to appear next in court on Feb. 13.

Nygard, who is in his 80s, was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault on Nov. 12, but was acquitted of a fifth count, as well as a charge of forcible confinement in connection with allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.